Shehryar Afridi visit house of Hareem Fatima for condolence , assure to arrest culprits involved in murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Friday visited the house of three-year-old girl who was brutally killed after molestation and offered condolence with her parents over the sad incident.

The minor girl, Harem Fatima was killed on Thursday in Khattak Colony, Kohat when she went outside for playing with other children but did not return. Later her body was found in nullah near the colony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said police was making out efforts to arrest culprits involved in this heinous and barbaric crime.

He said that police was utilizing modern technology and carrying out investigation on scientific, forensic and geo-fencing basis to arrest culprits at the earliest.

Shehryar Afridi said that he came on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to express solidarity with the grieved family and assured that culprits would be brought to justice.

He said that DIG Kohat was personally monitoring the progress in the investigation process, adding investigation team would leave no stone unturned to arrest culprits.

Shehryar Afridi said that provincial government had strongly condemned killing of four youth in Gani Khel, Bannu and directed police to arrest culprits involved in this incident.

He said that provincial minister Iqbal Wazir was holding talks with local Jirga in Jani Khel and assured them justice.

He said that provincial government would setup Joint Investigation Team ( JIT) to probe the incident from all angles , adding compensation would be given the families of slain youth.

MNA Karak, Shahid Khattak ,Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabar, DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and other officials were present on the occasion.