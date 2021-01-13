UrduPoint.com
Shehryar Conveys Special Message Of PM To UAE Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:43 PM

Shehryar conveys special message of PM to UAE Minister

Chairman for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday called on United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):Chairman for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday called on United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi.

It was the second high level contact between the two countries after the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The meeting was mainly focused on further enhancing bilateral relations between the two states.

Shehryar Khan Afridi conveyed a special message of the Prime Minister to the Sheikh and said that under his dynamic leadership the ties between the two friendly nations would be further cemented.

He said that Pakistan and UAE are enjoying excellent relationship.

"UAE and Pakistan are tied for decades in brotherly ties and the Overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE have provided further impetus to the historical and friendly ties between the two states," said Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak.

He said that services of Pakistanis based in the UAE helped to develop it into a modern country.

He said that the UAE has become a global village and here Pakistanis along with people from all over the world have been representing their culture really well.

He appreciated Shehryar Khan Afridi's efforts in activating youth of Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying it was need of the hour.

He said, "I extend my good wishes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for all his future endeavors."

