Shehryar Expressed Firm Resolve To Make ANF A Modern Force By Equipping It With Latest Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Shehryar expressed firm resolve to make ANF a modern force by equipping it with latest technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi has expressed firm resolve to make Anti Narcotics Force a modern force by equipping it with latest technology. During a surprise visit to ANF police station in Rawalpindi, the Minister said steps are being taken to stop illicit drug trafficking.

