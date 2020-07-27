Shehryar for better utilization of social media to highlight plight of Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday stressed the need for better utilization of social media platforms to highlight plight of Kashmiris.

The chairman expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said a news release.

Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) briefed him about the various PTA activities and initiatives being undertaken with regard to the rights of the public on social media, it added.

In view of August, 5, 2019 revocation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India, Afridi expressed his concerns over the silencing of Kashmiris' voices on social media platforms.

Chairman PTA reiterated that PTA continues to engage with social media platforms in order to highlight the unwarranted blocking of accounts of Pakistani Parliamentarians and public for posting content in support of Kashmir and Kashmiris.