Shehryar Khan Afridi, Ali Haider Zaidi call on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Shehryar Afridi briefed the prime minister about the performance of Kashmir Committee.

Besides, the progress of ongoing development projects in Kohat and its positive effects on the life of common man were also talked about in the meeting.