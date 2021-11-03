UrduPoint.com

Shehryar Khan Afridi Calls On Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:07 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said that the present government was committed to implement various projects in Balochistan to develop human resources and adopt artificial intelligence.

He said in order to keep pace with the requirements of the time, it was necessary to developing technology and familiarity with artificial intelligence.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi who called on him at the Governor House here.

The Governor said: "We could create Balochistan Premier League here in the style of Kashmir Premier League as the youth in Balochistan have extraordinary talents in the field of sports but they need patronage.

"He also lauded the services of Shehryar Khan Afridi and hoped that the Federal government would extend full cooperation for the modern training and provision of necessary facilities to the young players in the province.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the federal government was trying to provide training to the youth in Balochistan regarding IT labs and energy parks, as a result of which the youth could earn at least Rs 100,000 per month working from home.

