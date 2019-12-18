Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Turkish president

State minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehr Yar Khan Afridi has called on Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan here

GENEVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) State minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehr Yar Khan Afridi has called on Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan here.Afridi paid tributes to Turkish president for extending full -fledged support to Pakistan at FATF and other global forums and raising Kashmir issue.

According to statement issued by ministry of SAFRON Tuesday Shehr Yar Khan Afridi apprised Turkish president about the problems of Afghan refugees.

Pakistan is hosting these refugees since the last forty years despite limited financial resources. International community should play its role for expatriation of these refugees to their homeland, he added.