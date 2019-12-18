UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Khan Afridi Calls On Turkish President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

Shehryar Khan Afridi calls on Turkish president

State minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehr Yar Khan Afridi has called on Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan here

GENEVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) State minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehr Yar Khan Afridi has called on Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan here.Afridi paid tributes to Turkish president for extending full -fledged support to Pakistan at FATF and other global forums and raising Kashmir issue.

According to statement issued by ministry of SAFRON Tuesday Shehr Yar Khan Afridi apprised Turkish president about the problems of Afghan refugees.

Pakistan is hosting these refugees since the last forty years despite limited financial resources. International community should play its role for expatriation of these refugees to their homeland, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Tayyip Erdogan Financial Action Task Force Afridi Refugee

Recent Stories

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed sees circumstances getting more wor ..

28 minutes ago

Felix, Lukaku and Pjanic join stellar list of spea ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Economic Minister Notes Stable Trade With ..

7 minutes ago

Talks attributed to CJP about Pervez Musharraf cas ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to deepen ties with China in military fie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.