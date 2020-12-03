Shehryar Khan Afridi congratulates Abdul Khaliq on election as CM GB

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday congratulated Abdul Khaliq on his election as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday congratulated Abdul Khaliq on his election as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"With swearing in of his (Abdul Khaliq) cabinet, comes dawn of a new era of development and transformation of GB IA.

Federal Govt would leave no stone unturned to make lives of GB people prosperous as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said in a tweet.