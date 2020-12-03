UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Khan Afridi Congratulates Abdul Khaliq On Election As CM GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Shehryar Khan Afridi congratulates Abdul Khaliq on election as CM GB

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday congratulated Abdul Khaliq on his election as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday congratulated Abdul Khaliq on his election as the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"With swearing in of his (Abdul Khaliq) cabinet, comes dawn of a new era of development and transformation of GB IA.

Federal Govt would leave no stone unturned to make lives of GB people prosperous as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Afridi Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

15 minutes ago

Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaa ..

22 minutes ago

PDM risking peoples' lives by holding processions ..

2 minutes ago

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash at Ba ..

2 minutes ago

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.