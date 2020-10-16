UrduPoint.com
Shehryar Khan Afridi Seeks Youth Role To Air True Face Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:47 PM

Shehryar Khan Afridi seeks youth role to air true face of Pakistan

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged the youth of Balochistan to play a lead role in projecting true face of Pakistan on social media and foil the negative propaganda of the enemy

QUETTA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged the youth of Balochistan to play a lead role in projecting true face of Pakistan on social media and foil the negative propaganda of the enemy.

Addressing the Hazara community here, he asked the youth to become bloggers and article writers to reflect positive image of islam and Pakistan.

Balochistan Minister for Youth, Culture and Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara was also present on the occasion.

He asked the youth not to undermine their abilities and rather realise their strengths and set top goals for their future.

"The future belongs to the people of Pakistan and when I see the dynamic youth, I can say nobody can stop Pakistan from rising and shining," he added.

Shehryar Afridi said the enemy was hatching conspiracies to create further divisions among Muslims on sectarian lines.

He appealed the people to foil the enemy's designs by forging unity among their ranks and reject the enemy's propaganda.

He said, he was overwhelmed to notice the contributions made by Hazara community in all fields especially in sports and co-curricular activities.

He said Balochistan is a top priority for the Federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan had given special attention for the empowerment of youth and women at the province.

Afridi said women of Pakistan must learn from the examples of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Ahle Bait who fought the forces of evil bravely and never compromised on the religion of Islam.

He said youngsters should stand by the weaker segments of society and should fight against the usurpers and expansionist forces.

Chairman said justice should be paramount in the country and PTI government was working hard to provide justice and quality education for the people of Pakistan.

He said Balochistan was mineral rich province and the way peace was being restored in the province, It would become an economic hub and investment destination for the entire region.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara eulogised the role played by Shehryar Afridi in curbing terrorist elements in Balochistan as minister of state for interior and said that Mr Afridi had played a vital role in providing security to the Hazara community.

