Shehryar Khan Afridi To Avoid Disgracing Parliamentary Forum In Future

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamentary forum in future

Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday stressed the need for evolving mechanism to avoid disgracing parliamentary forums in future

Talking to a private television channel, he said it is an unfortunate incident that members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had used derogatory remarks against the members of treasury benches and Speaker National Assembly during last assembly session.

It is the responsibility of every public representatives to uphold the supremacy of this important forum, he remarked.

We should adopt civilized norms and respect the lower and upper houses for progressive Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on behavior of Opposition during assembly session, he said the whole nation is disturbed after the objectionable gesture of the Opposition party members. He pledged that next time, every member of the parliament would ensure maximum restraint and adopt decent behavior on the floor of house.

