Shehryar Khan Afridi Urges Political Parties To Show Unity Over National Issue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges political parties to show unity over national issue

Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged all the political parties to show maturity and unity over national interest issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged all the political parties to show maturity and unity over national interest issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government and political parties had adopted unified stance against Indian aggression, which was widely appreciated both on national and international level and other segments of the society.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all the promises made with public during the campaign of general election 2018, adding it was effectively working for utmost interest of the country and masses by bringing political and economical stability.

He said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national institutions while the incumbent government was taking bold steps for revamping the institutions.

