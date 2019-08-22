(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday urged the United Nations UN ) to take strict notice on the irresponsible remarks made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on nuclear weapons.

Addressing to a reception, held by Pakistani community, in Italy, to mark the Independence Day celebrations and Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Minister said, Indian Defence Minister's statement was nothing but nuclear blackmail which could be a flash point in the region of South Asia, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

He said that Hindu extremists in India have got control of nuclear weapons and its Defence Minister's statement on the possible change in India's 'no first use' policy of nuclear weapons reflects its belligerent behaviour, that may put the world security into jeopardy.

He said India was conspiring to stage a false flag operation near Line of Control (Loc) to divert the attention of international community from its state terrorism, being continued in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), but with the effective diplomacy of Pakistani government, the world has now acknowledged that it was not a bilateral issue but an international conflict that should be resolved as per UN resolutions.

The recent session of UN Security Council on Kashmir cause held after 50 long years was a proof of effective foreign policy that has now been put on the right track, he maintained.

Afridi said, Pakistani nation is led by visionary Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was exposing the Hindutva regime of India by each passing day and the world is now taking notice of the oppressive tactics by fascist regime in India.

'Pakistan will go to any extent to safeguard the rights of Kashmiri people until they would not get their right to self determination,' he maintained.

PM Imran Khan loves the Pakistani Diaspora which is his real strength, he said, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would resolve all the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates on priority.

'I would speak with Pakistani Ambassador in Germany to help resolve your issues,' he concluded.