Shehryar Khan Afridi Urges Western MPs To Play Role In Stopping Genocide In IoK

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:58 PM

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges western MPs to play role in stopping genocide in IoK

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday urged the western Parliamentarians (MPs) to play their due role in stopping genocide, street lynching of minorities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday urged the western Parliamentarians (MPs) to play their due role in stopping genocide, street lynching of minorities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). Addressing a delegation of parliamentarians from United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) here at a seminar hosted by Young Professionals, the Minister said, peace in Asia was intertwined with peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and commercial interests should not overtake human rights abuses over there, a press release said.

"Who can understand the importance of peace and human rights better than you as Europe was first to accept migrants from across the globe," the minister said while stressed upon the delegation to intervene and save suffering humanity in the IoK.

"The IoK has witnessed so much bloodshed and oppression over the past seven decades but the world keeps mum due to certain economic and political interests linked with India," he said.

"If due attention is not given to humanitarian crisis in India, I fear that global peace may get affected", he added.

Afridi said, there were no differences among Asian populace living in Europe, but the deep state in India had kept Kashmir bleeding while minorities were being lynched with impunity.

"Almost every family in the Kashmir has lost its members and there is no access to IoK for world observers, as Indians are not even allowing the United Nations monitors to go and assess situation there," the minister added.

"We are also hosting four million Afghan refugees for past four decades on humanitarian grounds. The world needs to get out of its slumber and move to help the suffering humanity in Kashmir and India before it is too late," he concluded. The Members of European Parliament (Meps) included, Richard Corbett, Lorraine Kirkwood, Irina Von Wiese, Secretary General Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain among others.

