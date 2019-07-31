Shehryar Khan Afridi urges western MPs to play due role in stopping genocide, street lynching of minorities in Occupied Kashmir

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that peace in Asia is intertwined with peaceful resolution ofKashmir dispute and the Members of the Parliaments of Europe, UnitedKingdom and United States of America need to act and help save sufferinghumanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).Addressing a delegation of Parliamentarians from United Kingdom andEuropean Union here at a seminar hosted by Young Professionals, theMinister said that the western world needs to act rising above commercialand political interests,"The US, EU and UK Parliamentarians needs to play a lead role in saving thesuffering humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir as you have powerful voices.Who can understand the importance of peace and human rights better than youas Europe was first to accept migrants from across the globe.

There was atime when might is right was order of the day. But now you are leading theworld and it's time for you to act and intervene to save suffering humanityin the IoK," the minister said.The MPs from EU and UK included among others Richard Corbett MeP, leaderof the Labour Party in Europe; Ms Lorraine Kirkwood, Assistant to RichardCorbett; Ms Irina Von Wiese, MeP and Member of the foreign affairscommittee; Mr Richard Burgon, MP Shadow Secretary of State for Justice; MrImran Hussain, MP shadow Secretary of State; Mohammed Azam, JKSDMISecretary General and member of National Policy Forum; Raja NajabatHussain, Chairman of JKSDMI; Councillor Ms Nazia Rehman from Wigan North ofEngland; Ms Yasmeen Qureshi, Member of Parliament North East; and Ms ShafaqMohammad, Member of European Parliament.

Shehryar Afridi said who better can understand the importance of peace andhuman rights than the Europe.

He said Muslims were so much moderate thatcenturies back, missionary schools were allowed work in northern parts oftoday's Pakistan."I along with millions of Pakistanis got education from these missionaryschools.

Today, we are today knocking at doors of the west as IndianOccupied Kashmir (IoK) is bleeding but to no avail. The IoK has witnessedso much bloodshed and oppression over the past seven decades but the worldkeeps mum due to certain economic and political interests linked withIndia," he said.He said peace in Asia is interlinked with Kashmir resolution."Peace is Asia is mandatory as if we add Russia to Asia, this region hosts50 percent of the world population.

But the world is deep in slumber andpays no heed to human rights violations in India where minorities are beinglynched on roads and women are being raped with impunity," he said.Afridi argued that perhaps political and commercial interests haveovertaken the world powers who are shying away from playing their due rolein conflict resolution and to bring peace in South Asia."If due attention is not given to humanitarian crisis in India, I fear thatglobal peace may get affected.There are no differences among Asian populace living in Europe, but thedeep state in India keeps Kashmir bleeding while minorities are beinglynched with impunity".