Shehryar Khan Afridi Vows To Raise Kashmiris' Plight At All Int'l Legal Fora

Wed 03rd February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that Pakistan would continue raising Kashmir issue on all legal, human rights and political forums until its resolution.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held under the aegis of Institute of Regional Studies and Kashmir Committee here, Afridi said that India's Hindutva regime should be tried for committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian regime had criminally mislead the World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed a network of fake media outlets and NGOs being operated by India.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the Kashmiri people ask United Nations Security Council to materialise its commitment to hold an impartial and free plebiscite to decide their fate independently," he said.

Afridi said that Pakistan would keep exposing the Indian expansionist agenda and it can no more mislead the world.

"Kashmir Committee has been reaching out to all stakeholders to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute. All political parties had representation the Committee and the Committee was working to help raise the issue with a single voice," he said.

Afridi said the tribal Pashtuns had joined hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters to help liberate Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 and even today, the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

Today, Afridi said, even the Indian minorities are saying that Jinnah had taken a right decision by getting an independent state for the Muslims of India.

Afridi asked Pakistani youth to become bloggers, vlogers and social media activists to help counter fake propaganda by Indian social media sites.

He asked all political parties to speak with one voice on Kashmir.

