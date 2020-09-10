UrduPoint.com
Shehryar Pays Tribute To Quaid On Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :District President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Shehryar Riaz Thursday paid tribute to Quaid e Azam on his 72nd death anniversary.

Talking to APP exclusively he said that the dream of Muslims of subcontinent was materialized under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who achieve an independent homeland.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Naya Pakistan was in fact the Quaid's vision for Pakistan, as the people of all schools of thought and religions had an equal place in Quaid's Pakistan.

He said in line with the Quaid's vision, it was the people's national responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country where people enjoyed equal rights.

Shehryar said we were living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam's untiring and courageous leadership.

He said that the nation can attain progress and prosperity by following the Quaid's motto of "Faith, unity and discipline".

