Shehryar, Shafi Inaugurate Up-gradation, Construction Of Girls’ School
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 07:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Former Interior Minister, MNA Shehryar Afridi along with Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafi Jan on Monday inaugurated the up-gradation and construction work of Government Girls Middle School Usterzai Kohat through the workers of the area.
The up-gradation and construction work of the school from Primary to middle would cost Rs13.9 million.
Shafi Jan MPA from Kohat also addressed the occasion and highlighted the steps taken by the government for promotion of education in the province.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shehryar Afridi said promotion of education is at the top of the priorities of the provincial government and that is why huge amounts are being spent on the education sector.
He said that children are our future and they have to go ahead and take the reins of this country.
Shehryar Afridi stressed upon the teachers to focus on the character building of the children and teach them patriotism. Highlighting the importance of education, he maintained that it teaches us humanity and an integral part of our religion.
He said that every member of the society should support the government and play their part in the promotion of education.
APP/vak
