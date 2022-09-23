KOHAT, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shehryar Afridi's house was attacked with a hand grenade by unidentified miscreants here last night.

According to Cantt police, Afridi was not at home at the time of attack and was probably in Islamabad.

The CCTV footage showed that two miscreants riding a motorbike threw a hand grenade at the front gate of Afridi's house and fled, police said, adding ,the front wall and a gate of the house were partially damaged, however no loss of life was reported.

Heavy contingent of Cantt police reached the site and collected evidence and registered FIR.