UrduPoint.com

Shehryar's House Attacked With Hand Grenade, No Loss Of Life Reported

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Shehryar's house attacked with hand grenade, no loss of life reported

KOHAT, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shehryar Afridi's house was attacked with a hand grenade by unidentified miscreants here last night.

According to Cantt police, Afridi was not at home at the time of attack and was probably in Islamabad.

The CCTV footage showed that two miscreants riding a motorbike threw a hand grenade at the front gate of Afridi's house and fled, police said, adding ,the front wall and a gate of the house were partially damaged, however no loss of life was reported.

Heavy contingent of Cantt police reached the site and collected evidence and registered FIR.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police SITE FIR Afridi

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

20 minutes ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

11 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.