Shehzad Akbar challenges Bilawal to face him in Parliament with all evidences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar Thursday challenged PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to face him in the Parliament with all evidences of money trail against him and also provide the details of his own family before the House. He said that he would provide all the details of his seven generations along with his will to satisfy the nation. He said that the elected representatives are mandatory to provide details of their assets to the Election Commission.

The Advisor was responding to Bilawal Bhutto's allegations against him, during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

Shehzad Akbar said, true that there was a property in his wife's name but it was gifted to her by his father in law. He said that the Opposition's proposals for making amendments in NAB law were aimed to protect its personal interests by seeking NRO.

To a question about delayed cases, he said that the matter was under the jurisdiction of judiciary to answer about its reasons, particularly when the accused remains in judicial custody. He said that there were no flaws in the law, rather these are basically lying in its practice, which need to be reviewed by the judiciary.

To another question, he said that a confusion was created over arrest and bail of accused in NAB cases which are same as in other agencies. He, however, told that a slight difference was that an accused in NAB custody has to be presented before a special judge within 24 hours of his arrest whereas the accused arrested by police in ordinary case is presented before the magistrate. He said that Hamza Shahbaz was facing the TT case of money laundering, in which reference was filed against him.