Shehzad Akbar criticizes new audio leak of Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar has uniquely sought clarification from PML N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz regarding the alleged new audio leak.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, he asked to leave the funding story which he had been listening for two years.

He further asked to shed light on latest audio leak.

Surprisingly, those who run audio-video of others in press conferences are not even responding through tweets today, he said adding that from the envelope to the basket, you have done a great job.