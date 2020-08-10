UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehzad Arbab Condemns Chaman Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:58 PM

Shehzad Arbab condemns Chaman blast

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Monday strongly condemned the Chaman blast that claimed five innocent lives and injured several others

He, in a statement, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of previous lives in the incident, prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

He also sympathized with members of bereaved families.

The SAPM reiterated firm resolve of the government that miscreant elements would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

More Stories From Pakistan

