Shehzad Arbab condoles death of Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Division Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Sunday had expressed sorrow over sad demise of Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, he said Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great national asset. He played an important role in making the country's defense capabilities invincible.

The nation would always remember his services. May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family, he added.