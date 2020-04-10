UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehzad Arbab Is Likely To Be Made Special Assistant To PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:56 PM

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assistant to PM

The sources say that Shehzad Arbab was previously removed from his office for his alleged role in recent Sugar and Wheat crisis was actually removed to pave the way for renowned lawyer Dr. Babar Awan to federal cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Shehzad Arbab who was once removed from the federal cabinet over his alleged role in recent wheat and sugar crisis was again to be made part of it, the sources privy to the development said here on Friday.

The sources said that Shehzad Arbab was removed to pave the way for renowned lawyer Babar Awan. Shehzad Arbab who previously served as Advisor to PM on Establishment was likely to be made as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

The sources said that the PM wanted to include Babar Awan as part of his cabinet and Shehzad Arbab was not removed for being close to Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier, the removal of Shehzad Arbab was being connected to the recent crisis of wheat and sugar crisis and Prime Minister Imran Khan also reshuffled the federal cabinet.

The portfolios and ministries of Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Azam Sawati and others were changed after resignation of MQM Khalid Qayyum Siddiqui was accepted by the PM last week. Renowned lawyer Dr. Babar Awan who was recently chosen by the is likely to be made as Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs. Hashim Popalzai was also removed from the office of Federal Secretary for National food. However, Shehzad Arbab who was previously removed from his office for his alleged role in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis is likely to be made Special Assistant to PM.

Related Topics

Imran Khan MQM Prime Minister Babar Awan From Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

47 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.