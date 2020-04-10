Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assistant to PM

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Shehzad Arbab was previously removed from his office for his alleged role in recent Sugar and Wheat crisis was actually removed to pave the way for renowned lawyer Dr. Babar Awan to federal cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Shehzad Arbab who was once removed from the federal cabinet over his alleged role in recent wheat and sugar crisis was again to be made part of it, the sources privy to the development said here on Friday.

The sources said that Shehzad Arbab was removed to pave the way for renowned lawyer Babar Awan. Shehzad Arbab who previously served as Advisor to PM on Establishment was likely to be made as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

The sources said that the PM wanted to include Babar Awan as part of his cabinet and Shehzad Arbab was not removed for being close to Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier, the removal of Shehzad Arbab was being connected to the recent crisis of wheat and sugar crisis and Prime Minister Imran Khan also reshuffled the federal cabinet.

The portfolios and ministries of Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Azam Sawati and others were changed after resignation of MQM Khalid Qayyum Siddiqui was accepted by the PM last week. Renowned lawyer Dr. Babar Awan who was recently chosen by the is likely to be made as Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs. Hashim Popalzai was also removed from the office of Federal Secretary for National food. However, Shehzad Arbab who was previously removed from his office for his alleged role in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis is likely to be made Special Assistant to PM.