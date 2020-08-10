Shehzad Arbab performs groundbreaking of new block at Primary School in Thekal Bala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Monday performed groundbreaking of new block at the Government Primary School No.1 Thekal Bala, Peshawar.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs27.72 million under RAHA (Refugee-Affected and Hosting Areas) programme and in collaboration with Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), a news release said here.

Under the project, as many as eight classrooms, septic tank, overhead tank and eight bathrooms would be constructed in the new block, besides carrying out 'complete solarization' of the school, a news release further said here.

The SAPM said Peshawar city had been the major host of Afghan brethren, where the locals welcome them with open heart and extended warmed hospitality.

He said more than 100,000 Afghan boys and girls students were getting education in different schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehzad Arbab said the government was extending all possible facilities to Afghan investors, families and students living in Pakistan.

He said procedure to issue Health Visas to Afghan brethren was also being further simplified so that they could get the visa easily on the border.

The SAPM was of the view that real change in the area could only be achieved through education, adding "No society or country can progress without education." He said a Government Girls Degree College and a Stadium for the Tehlkal area had also been approved in the Annual Development Plan.

Shehzad Arbab said peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and desired that the Chaman border should remain opened 24 hours a day like Torkham crossing point.

He said Pakistan was the only country, which due to its better strategy had succeeded in containing the spread of coronavirus to great extent."The world is admiring Pakistan's best strategy against the virus."