Shehzad Arbab writes a letter to law minister regarding quarterly performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has written a letter to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem regarding quarterly performance of his ministry.

The prime minister himself witnessed the quarterly performance of all the ministries, the text of the letter said.

According to the press release on Wednesday, the average completion rate of all the ministries' targets were 62%.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has achieved 92 percent of its targets. The law ministry has achieved the highest rate of fulfillment of its objectives among all ministries, the letter said.