Shehzad inaugurates digital portal to review ministries, divisions' performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Monday inaugurated Automation of Performance Agreements (APA) here at National Information Technology board (NITB).

CEO NITB and senior officers of Establishment Division were also present on the occasion.

NITB under the guidance of Shehzad Arbab has developed the portal to digitize recently signed performance agreements between the Prime Minister and the ministers.

The purpose of the automation of performance agreements is to facilitate the ministries, divisions in the implementation of their quarterly and annual targets besides making it easier to review their performance.

The ministries will regularly upload the status of their targets on the digital portal.

This portal has digitalized the whole process of performance evaluation which was once manual. It is a great step to bring an innovative system in practice for transparent and speedy delivery of service in the public sector.

The portal will not only increase the efficiency level of ministries but also ensure completion of initiatives taken by the ministries, either on their own or on the directives of the Prime Minister.

An integrated view of all the initiatives in form of a 'Review Sheet for Quarterly Evaluation' on the dashboard will give ministries insight of their on-going key projects and their related set targets.

This will help in self-evaluation whether the targets are being achieved on time or not.

On the occasion, Arbab said that the digital portal will be helpful in the effective and transparent review of the performance of ministries.

He said the Prime Minister will also be able to monitor the progress of ministries through the portal.

Automation of performance agreements will also assist in digitizing the governance in the country.

"The system will be a game changer in good governance" he added.

He said that under the system, special targets will be given the ministries for a year. "With the help of technology we can achieve our goals in a better way" he added.

Shahzad Arbab said the government has established the portal as per the promise made with the public to create easiness for them.