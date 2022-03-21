Shehzad Khalid Appointed Director Sports BISE
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 06:58 PM
Educationist Muhammad Shehzad Khalid has been appointed as Director Sports Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Educationist Muhammad Shehzad Khalid has been appointed as Director sports Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.
Earlier, he was serving as Lecturer (BPS-17) Health & Physical Education at Government Graduate College Samanabad.
He took charge of his office on Monday and held an introductory meeting with officers and officials of the education board, a BISE spokesman said.