Shehzad Khalid appointed Director Sports BISE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Educationist Muhammad Shehzad Khalid has been appointed as Director sports Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

Earlier, he was serving as Lecturer (BPS-17) Health & Physical Education at Government Graduate College Samanabad.

He took charge of his office on Monday and held an introductory meeting with officers and officials of the education board, a BISE spokesman said.