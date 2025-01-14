Open Menu

Shehzad Roy Acknowledges Govt's Efforts On Women Education

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Shehzad Roy acknowledges govt's efforts on women education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Zindagi Trust founder Shehzad Roy emphasized the importance of providing equal educational opportunities for girls and boys, as it is crucial for the country's development.

Speaking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he acknowledged the government's increased focus on women's education but stressed that much more remains to be done.

Roy highlighted the issue of the declining number of women progressing from Primary to higher education, describing it as a "pyramid effect.

"

He also pointed out Pakistan's inadequate educational infrastructure and suggested that implementing co-education could help address the issue.

Expressing concern about societal attitudes, he criticized the practice of prioritizing early marriages for girls over their higher education.

Welcoming Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's participation in an education conference, Roy remarked that her global recognition has significantly strengthened the advocacy for girls' education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Malala Yousafzai Education Shehzad Roy Women From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

11 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

11 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

12 hours ago
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

13 hours ago
 Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authen ..

Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

14 hours ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

14 hours ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan