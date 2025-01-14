ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Zindagi Trust founder Shehzad Roy emphasized the importance of providing equal educational opportunities for girls and boys, as it is crucial for the country's development.

Speaking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he acknowledged the government's increased focus on women's education but stressed that much more remains to be done.

Roy highlighted the issue of the declining number of women progressing from Primary to higher education, describing it as a "pyramid effect.

"

He also pointed out Pakistan's inadequate educational infrastructure and suggested that implementing co-education could help address the issue.

Expressing concern about societal attitudes, he criticized the practice of prioritizing early marriages for girls over their higher education.

Welcoming Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's participation in an education conference, Roy remarked that her global recognition has significantly strengthened the advocacy for girls' education.