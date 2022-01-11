UrduPoint.com

Shehzad Roy Becomes Brand Ambassador For Population And Family Planning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for population and family planning

The renowned singer has been made honorary ambassador due to his remarkable work and services in various sectors including education and child protection.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) Shehzad Roy, the renowned singer, has become the honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.

The Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has issued a notification in this regard.

“Reference to the fifth meeting of Federal Task Force on Population headed by honourable President of Pakistan, Mr Shehzad Ro[y], renowned singer and social activist has been named as honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning,” read the notification.

Population of the country is increasing fast and it could reach an uncontrollable and alarming level of 403 million by 2050 as per projection of the United Nations. Roy will play his role to assist the Prime Minister Office in devising strategies for population control.

The 45-year-old star is loved for his nostalgic love songs but his humanitarian works and services in the education sector has added another feather to his cap. He has remained active at the front-row for several years.

He represented Pakistan at the 61st session of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria in 2018 and was awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz in the same year for his services. First Sitar-e-Imtiaz was awarded him due to his work for his rehabilitation work after the 2005 massive earthquake.

Roy always raised voice against child abuse in the country besides his work for education sector. Zindagi Trust, the organization of the singer, also assisted the Sindh government to improve education sector.

