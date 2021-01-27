Shehzad Roy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

UrduPoint.com
Wed 27th January 2021

Shehzad Roy, a singer and social activist, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Shehzad Roy, a singer and social activist, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters regarding the promotion of education in the country as well as improvement in education system were discussed.

More Stories From Pakistan

