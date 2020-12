(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Shehzad Umar Abbas has been appointed as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad, said a spokesman of police department here Saturday.

He said that Shehzad Umar Abbas was working as Additional SP Iqbal Town and he was transferred and appointed as CTO Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Kamran Asghar has been appointed as Additional SP Iqbal Town, Ahmad Arsalan as Additional SP Lyallpur Town and Rizwan Tariq as Additional SP Madina Town Faisalabad, the spokesman added.