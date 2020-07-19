UrduPoint.com
Shehzada Goat Wins Animal Beauty Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A goat namely Shehzada weighing 310 kg owned by Lahore based Hamid Ansari won the animals' beauty competition held at Tariqabad near General Bus Stand here on Sunday.

The goat namely Qurban-e-Mustafa of Hasan Hashmi from Lahore stood second with 301 kg weight whereas goat "Lal Badsha" of Farrukh Ejaz from Gujranwala with a weight of 298 kg secured third position.

Similarly, female goat "Malangani" of Elyas Gujjar from Faisalabad got first position in milking competition with 42.700 kg milk, whereas female goat "Ghazi Di Malangani" of Liaqat Baloch secured second position with 35.

200 kg milk and third position was grabbed by female goat "Rani" of Saeed Mughal with 32 kg milk.

Chief Organizer Chaudhary Ata Muhammad Gujjar later on distributed prizes among the position holders.

A cash prize of Rs 400,000 was given to first position holder goat in beauty competition while Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 were awarded to second and third position holders.

Similarly, Rs.100,000, Rs.50,000 and Rs 25,000 were awarded to first, secondand third position holder female goats, respectively, in milking competition.

