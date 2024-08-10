Open Menu

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Remembered For Unwavering Dedication To Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sheikh Abdul Aziz remembered for unwavering dedication to Kashmir cause

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Jailed Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, hailing him as a champion of the Kashmir cause who lived and died for the freedom struggle.

In a message from India's Tihar jail on Saturday, where Khan is currently detained on fabricated charges, he praised Sheikh Abdul Aziz as a principled leader who devoted his life to the Kashmir movement and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Khan, a senior Hurriyat leader, highlighted the martyred leader's indomitable role in the freedom struggle, saying his contributions would be remembered for generations to come. He also recalled their years of collaboration under the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League banner.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause continues to inspire, Khan said, ensuring his legacy endures in the annals of Kashmir history.

Related Topics

India Jail Died Jammu From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan