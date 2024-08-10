Sheikh Abdul Aziz remembered for unwavering dedication to Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Jailed Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, hailing him as a champion of the Kashmir cause who lived and died for the freedom struggle.

In a message from India's Tihar jail on Saturday, where Khan is currently detained on fabricated charges, he praised Sheikh Abdul Aziz as a principled leader who devoted his life to the Kashmir movement and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Khan, a senior Hurriyat leader, highlighted the martyred leader's indomitable role in the freedom struggle, saying his contributions would be remembered for generations to come. He also recalled their years of collaboration under the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League banner.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause continues to inspire, Khan said, ensuring his legacy endures in the annals of Kashmir history.