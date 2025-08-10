Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s martyrdom a beacon for Kashmiri freedom struggle: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has paid glowing tributes to Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, describing him as an icon and great hero of the Kashmiri people who laid down his life for the sacred cause of freedom.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s struggle, life and sacrifices would be written with golden words in the history of Kashmir. He said the martyred leader dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir cause, raised his voice for the oppressed at all levels, and spent years in Indian jails without bowing to “Indian slavery.”

Gulzar termed Sheikh Aziz a “shining star” and vowed that the Kashmiri people would accomplish his mission and that of all other martyrs at all costs. He said that every section of Kashmiri society has rendered sacrifices in the freedom movement, and the people are indebted to Sheikh Aziz and the over 600,000 Kashmiris who have laid down their lives for a “better tomorrow.”

The APHC leader said that India is eliminating pro-freedom leadership under a “well-planned conspiracy” to deprive Kashmiris of their representatives.

He recalled that over a dozen APHC leaders, including Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmad Shah, have been killed, while hundreds of others—such as Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Muhammad Yasin Malik—remain imprisoned in Indian jails, facing life-threatening conditions. He urged the international community to intervene to protect them.

Gulzar also condemned the recent ban on 25 books by prominent writers, calling it “yet another dastardly act” and “an attack on freedom of expression.” He alleged that India’s “Hindutva project” in Kashmir is now targeting literature that highlights the plight of the Kashmiri people, in what he called a “vain effort to erase the truth and rewrite history.”

“This is not just a book ban,” Gulzar said. “It is part of Modi’s war on truth, memory and resistance in Kashmir.” He appealed to the international community to take strong action against what he described as Hindutva-driven state terrorism in the territory.