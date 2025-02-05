Open Menu

Sheikh Abdul Mateen Honors Kashmiris' Unrelenting Pursuit Of Freedom & Self-determination

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Sheikh Abdul Mateen honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom & self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Abdul Mateen, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Wednesday honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom and self-determination, highlighting the dire situation in Kashmir where locals live in fear, unable to speak out against the brutality they face.

On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, senior leader talking to ptv news channel voiced grave concerns about the thousands of unidentified Kashmiri graveyards, urging the international community to take action against India's human rights abuses in the region.

The senior leader highlighted the appalling situation in Kashmir, where locals are gripped by fear, unable to voice their concerns against the brutal treatment they endure.

He further emphasized that any journalist or student who dares to speak the truth is met with brutality and in many cases, they are made to disappear.

He stated that the situation on the ground is so dire that it cannot be put into words, and that human rights violations are being perpetrated at the highest level.

Leader APHC appealed to international human rights organizations to break their silence and take immediate action to address the grave human rights abuses being perpetrated in Kashmir.

