Sheikh Advises Ex PM Nawaz Sharif To Surrender

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Sheikh advises Ex PM Nawaz Sharif to surrender

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday advised Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender for the protection of party leadership from Shahbaz Sharif

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership could go into the hands of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in case Nawaz Sharif refuses to return Pakistan after court orders, he stated Talking to a private news channel program, he said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was well aware of the problems of the people living in Karachi.

"we are hoping a mega package to be given to Karachi people to address their woes." he said.

He suggested that government of Sindh and the Center should work together for resolving the genuine issues of Karachi.

About Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's activity, the minister said that Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F), was playing on front-foot.

"Fazal ur Rehman, was playing the role of Opposition leader, " he stated.

