Sheikh Aftab Appreciates Govt For Presenting People-friendly Budget
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N), Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, praised the government on Wednesday for presenting a people-friendly budget for 2024-25
Talking to media outside the parliament he commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team, stating that they have won the hearts of the masses by presenting an outstanding budget.
Sheikh Aftab said that the government is cognizant of the issues faced by all segments of society, and this budget sets an example across all sectors.
He lauded measures such as the 20 to 25 percent increase in salaries of government employees, a 15 percent rise in pensions, and raising the minimum wage from 32,000 to 37,000, emphasizing that these steps will enhance the purchasing power of the masses.
Sheikh Aftab also underscored the government's commitment to equitable development nationwide. Despite challenging circumstances, he said that the budget provides relief to the general public in every sector.
