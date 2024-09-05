Sheikh Aftab Calls For Immediate Appointment Of PBM MD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday called for the urgent appointment of a Managing Director for Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to ensure the smooth functioning of the organization.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he highlighted how the absence of the MD is negatively impacting the department's operations, leaving the poor and needy without adequate support.
Sheikh Aftab recalled the effective functioning of PBM during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the critical role the organization played in providing welfare assistance to the underprivileged.
Recent Stories
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan vows to ensure provision of quality products at Motorway2 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal assures to address compensation issue for Hyderabad cylinder blast victims2 minutes ago
-
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation9 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad arrested female fugitive in Hajj & Umrah fraud12 minutes ago
-
Man killed over resistance in robbery12 minutes ago
-
Waris Khan Police arrest three in acid throwing case12 minutes ago