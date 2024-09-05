Sheikh Aftab calls for immediate appointment of PBM MD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday called for the urgent appointment of a Managing Director for Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to ensure the smooth functioning of the organization.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he highlighted how the absence of the MD is negatively impacting the department's operations, leaving the poor and needy without adequate support.

Sheikh Aftab recalled the effective functioning of PBM during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the critical role the organization played in providing welfare assistance to the underprivileged.