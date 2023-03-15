Sheikh Al Sudais completes 40 years as Imam Masjid Al Haram

Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais on Wednesday completed 40 years of his appointment as Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah

Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais on Wednesday completed 40 years of his appointment as Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Embassy Press Attach Dr Naif Alotaibi shared a videotape of Sheikh Al Sudais's first Salah as an Imam of Masjid Al Haram.

com/dr_naif777/status/1635931623953670144?s=48&t=T_rhG7zp976aLuOfjCqtjA Sharing details, he informed that Sheikh Al Sudais was appointed as an Imam of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah by a Royal Decree issued by the late custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Fahad bin Abdulaziz in 1984 (1404 AH) at the age of 22 years.

He further informed that Sheikh Al Sudais led his first Salah on Sha'ban 22, 1404 AH corresponding to May 1984 and his first Salah in the Masjid Al Haram was the Asr prayer.