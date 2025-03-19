Open Menu

Sheikh Al-Sudais Lauds Saudi-Pakistani Military Ties, Hails Efforts To Strengthen Islamic Unity

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:55 PM

Sheikh Al-Sudais lauds Saudi-Pakistani military ties, hails efforts to strengthen Islamic unity

The Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has hailed the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the armed forces for their efforts in fostering unity among Islamic military forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has hailed the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the armed forces for their efforts in fostering unity among Islamic military forces.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the Pakistani military in advancing this initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in strengthening ties among Muslim nations.

In a video posted on X by Saudi Press Attaché in Pakistan, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, Sheikh Al-Sudais, highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan during a meeting with a Pakistani military delegation. He commended the Pakistan Army's role in strengthening military cooperation among Islamic nations, emphasizing its contributions to regional unity and defense collaboration.

Sheikh Al-Sudais welcomed the Pakistani military delegation, expressing deep respect for the Saudi leadership, particularly the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the Minister of Defense, for their steadfast commitment to Islamic unity.

"We also greatly appreciate the dedicated efforts of our brothers in the Ministry of Defense and the Saudi Armed Forces, who are tirelessly working to strengthen bonds among Islamic military forces, enhance their capabilities, and deepen their cooperation," he stated.

Sheikh Al-Sudais praised the Pakistani military's role in safeguarding Islamic sanctities, particularly the Two Holy Mosques, expressing confidence in its unwavering commitment to the cause.

Drawing a powerful analogy, he likened Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to a single body with two eyes, emphasizing their inseparable bond. "These efforts reflect their true faith, sincerity, and profound love for Saudi Arabia, its sacred sites, and their dedication to serving pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques," he maintained.

