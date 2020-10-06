Sheikh Anser Aziz resigns

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz Tuesday resigned from his post, four months ahead of the end of his tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz Tuesday resigned from his post, four months ahead of the end of his tenure.

The mayor forwarded his resignation from coveted post to Chief Election Commissioner M J Sikandar Sultan Raja for further action.

He shared a copy of resignation on his official twitter handle.

"I Sheikh Anser Aziz hereby resign as Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad with immediate effect," the copy of resignation letter read.