Sheikh applauds Pakistan Navy on detecting Indian submarine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday commended the Pakistan Navy (PN) on prematurely detecting the entering of Indian Naval submarine into Pakistani waters.

In a statement, the minister praised the professional skills, commitment, and resolve of the Pakistan Navy to defend the maritime frontiers of the motherland.

He said, "I salute Pakistan Navy on detecting an Indian submarine due to its unremitting vigilance and professional competence.

" He said, "I am already an admirer of high-level specialized skills of Pakistan Navy to ensure country's security." He said, "My sureness on professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy had further strengthened during the visit of Hamza submarine in the current month."It seems India was totally unaware of the readiness and alertness of all-time proficient and prepared Pakistan Navy, he added.

He said that the world must take notice of India's anti-Pakistan aggression.