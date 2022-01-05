Sheikh asks opposition to stop harming democratic system

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday advised the opposition parties to stop creating hurdles in smooth running of the democratic system of the country for petty political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday advised the opposition parties to stop creating hurdles in smooth running of the democratic system of the country for petty political gains.

Addressing the launching ceremony of his book "Lal Haveli to United Nations: 50 years of politics", Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition had same responsibility to respect the democracy and political norms.

He made it clear that opposition can face hurdles if it continues playing its negative role in the country's politics.

He said that democratic system was strengthening in the country and added that opposition should stop hatching conspiracies against this system.

He said that the local government elections will be held in Punjab soon and asked the opposition to behave in a political way otherwise they have to face consequences in the political system, he added.

He said that the past political leaders during their tenures remained busy in looting the public money and multiplied their assets in abroad.

The minister said that the media was free and there was open political discussion on all media.

He said that media had played an important role in Pakistan in strengthening democracy.

"Our politicians are getting exclusive coverage in mainstream media as no such coverage is possible anywhere in the world. Pakistani media was playing an important role in educating people," he added.

He said that the present government was working on several options to control inflation on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Prime Minister was seriously considering this issue as he wanted to address this as early as possible. He added the issue of inflation was connected with the changing international economic situation as no one in the government wanted inflation in the country.

He said that the present government was successfully running the state affairs. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition," he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that in his book "Lal Haveli to United Nations" he narrated the story of his political journey.