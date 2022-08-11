(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders Gulam Ahmed Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani have said that Iconic leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz will always be remembered as a great hero in Kashmir's history.

According to Kashmir media service,Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops on 11th August in 2008 while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control (LoC) against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

APHC Voice Chairman, Gulam Ahmed Gulzar in a special message from Srinagar central jail, said that the best way to pay homage to Sheikh Aziz and other martyrs is to carry forward their mission. He vowed that Kashmiri's will never forget the supreme sacrifices of those over six lakh noble souls who gave their blood to get rid of Indian slavery. Kashmiris are indebted to Sheikh Aziz and other martyrs who laid their lives for the better tomorrow of the Kashmiri nation, he added.

He said the Kashmir freedom struggle is a popular indigenous movement and all Kashmiris, irrespective of age and gender, are part and parcel of this movement.

Besides ordinary people, leaders like Sheikh Aziz sacrificed their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom, he maintained.

Gulam Ahmed Gulzar vowed that freedom struggle will continue till the accomplishment martyrs' mission, adding that the day was not far when the sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit and Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian slavery.

APHC General Secretary, Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a very sincere and fearless leader of the Kashmir freedom movement. He said that it was impossible to fill the vacuum created by the martyrdom of Sheikh Abdul Aziz.

He was a fearless soldier of this oppressed nation and continued to fight like a veteran soldier until his martyrdom and the entire people of Kashmir will always remember their sacrifices and will continue their mission till complete success, he maintained.

He said despite using all oppressive methods India has failed to crush the popular voice of people and the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.