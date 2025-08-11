Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday paid glowing tribute to martyred Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz, calling his lifelong struggle “an unforgettable asset” and “a beacon for future generations

Speaking at a seminar, organised to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the veteran Hurriyat leader, the prime minister said the people and armed forces of Pakistan stood firmly behind Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination.

Referring to India's hostility and its belligerent policies, the PM was of the view that India would never tolerate a stable and prosperous Pakistan. Terming Pakistan as a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination, he said Pakistan is the only country that not only supports the Kashmir freedom movement but provides all possible support to strengthen the cause both at national and international level.“Beyond political, moral and diplomatic support, we must not shy away from adopting a course of action clearly defined in islam,” he declared, vowing to continue the ongoing liberation struggle until “the mission of completing Pakistan is achieved.”

Denouncing India of using “false flag” operations like Pahalgam to justify repression, the PM said it had faced defeats, citing Pakistan's crushing response to the Indian aggression.Referring to the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's remarks that Pakistan was ready to fight more wars for Kashmir if required, the PM lauded him for adopting a clear cut stance on the issue of Kashmir.

Rejecting any change in Pakistan’s stance, the AJK PM stressed that the dispute must be resolved in its entirety under UN resolutions, without compromising Kashmiri aspirations."Today, the political and military leadership of Pakistan is on the same page and there is no ambiguity whatsoever on the issue of Kashmir.

It is not possible that any decision related to the Kashmir issue will be taken against the will of the Kashmiris", he remarked.

Haq said betraying the sacrifices of martyrs would be treason, and urged Hurriyat and political leaders to unite under the newly formed Kashmir Committee for policy consultations.“By the grace of Allah, a believer never fears death,” he concluded. “Jihad will continue with full force until freedom is achieved.”

The PM also condemned Indian for its nefarious designs to foment unrest in Pakistan and disrupt peace in Azad Kashmir through its proxies, fifth generation warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns.He also voiced solidarity with Palestinian people, calling for cession of reckless war in the middle East and early resolution of the dispute.

It is worth mentioning here that Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz was martyred on 11 August 2008 when Indian occupation forces opened fire on a massive protest rally near Uri that he was leading. The rally, part of the mass uprising in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the time, was marching towards the Line of Control to demand the reopening of the historic Srinagar–Muzaffarabad road. This demand came in response to an economic blockade imposed by Hindu extremist parties in Jammu, which had severely affected the supply of essential goods to the Kashmir Valley.

The seminar, marking the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz, was presided over by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as the chief guest. Former AJK president and prime minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, former prime minister Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, General (retd) Abdul Qayyum, MNA Syed Hafeezuddin, Abdul Rashid Turabi, Farooq Rahmani, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Sheikh Yaqoob, Altaf Hussain Wani, and others also addressed the event.