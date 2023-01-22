UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Badin Hills Receive Snowfall After Five Years

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sheikh Badin Hills received snowfall on the weekend after a gap of five years, Sheikh Badin National Park Management said on Sunday.

The minimum temperature at the hilltop was recorded at -8 degrees Celsius, the lowest ever, during the last 24 hours.

The snow covered the hills' top, and other structures as well as roads and pavements in the areas.

Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Khan said in a tweet that Shaikh Badin National Park receives snow. He said that enhanced forest cover due to conservation efforts by Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government & local communities brings back more frequent snow after a long time.

Faisal Amin said that this was a part of Imran Khan's Protected Areas Initiative and that Sheikh Badin National Park has a unique ecosystem and heritage value.

Sheikh Badin is a famous hill station in mid of Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is located at the junction of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts, approximately 25 kilometres towards the east on the Indus Highway in the town of Pezu.

