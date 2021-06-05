Sheikh blames provincial rulers for water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said that the rulers of Sindh were responsible of water theft and they were real water thieves.

Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Tando Allahyar to express solidarity with PTI leader Advocate Ali Palh who was presented before sessions court, said a statement here.

Talking to media on the occasion, Haleem Adil said that Ali Palh had exposed the real water thieves of Sindh.

He alleged that the tail-end growers did not get their water share, as the water was illegally given to the the lands of rulers and their families. He alleged that PPP rulers were stopping water supply to the lands of political opponents and also implicating them in false cases. He said corrupt ministers of PPP have ruined the province.

He said an honest non-political grower in Sindh could not get water for his lands, while blue-eyed boys of the government had obtained direct connections from canals.

He said lawlessness is high in Sindh. He said fake cases are lodged againts poor people who protest.

He said there was no water shortage in Sindh but the rulers have created an artificial water shortage. He said Murad Ali Shah has stopped water supply to his (Haleem's) constituency.

He said the police in Sindh were politicised and government was using police against its political opponents. He said drugs are being openly sold in Sindh and the future of new generation is at the stake.

Advocate Ali Palh said on the occasion that Suhail Anwar Siyay and Faryal Talpur started vendetta against him when he made a video of water theft.

He said in PPP government even drivers etc are made SDOs and grade 11 official are given posts of grade 18. He said the PPP has devastated Sindh and Bilawal has no right to fight the case of Sindh.