Sheikh Condemns Bajaur IED Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday strongly condemned the Bajaur improvised explosive device (IED) blast which resulted in the martyrdom of FC personnel.

In a message, he said that it was sad to know that FC personnel were martyred in an IED blast.

He condoled and saluted the martyrs of the FC personnel and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to their family members.

He said that incident was happened during the search operation of security forces in the Dehrai area of Bajaur and made it clear that the operation against terrorists will continue.

