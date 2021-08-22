Sheikh condemns IED blast in Gachik area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack of improvised explosive device (IED) on vehicle of security forces in Gachik area of Balochistan.

In a message, the minister expressed deep grief on embracing martyrdom of Captain Kashif in an IED blast.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul of Shaheed Captain Kashif in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the early recovery of injured personnel.

He said such terrorist acts can never undermine security forces and added that they were strongly fighting against these terrorists for their complete elimination.