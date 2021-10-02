UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Security Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:53 PM

Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces personnel in North Waziristan's Spinwam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces personnel in North Waziristan's Spinwam.

In a message, he said that it was sad to know that security forces personnel were martyred in terrorists' attack.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to their family members.

He said that Pakistan Army had a history of sacrifices for ensuring security of the country. "The morals of security forces are high as such attacks can never demoralize us."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Army Rashid Family Sad

Recent Stories

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago
 Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Ta ..

Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

6 minutes ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

6 minutes ago
 Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curb ..

Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.